  • Pittsburgh Steelers agree to terms on contract with cornerback to 3-year, $25 million deal

    By: Chase Williams

    The Steelers have signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year deal worth $25 million to play opposite Joe Haden. 

    It’s the biggest deal given to a free agent since Mike Mitchell in 2014. 

    Nelson had four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 2018 with the Chiefs.

    He was a third-round pick in 2015. He has tallied 174 tackles in his time with Kansas City.

