  • Unauthorized visitor makes way onto Steelers' practice field in full uniform

    Updated:

    Steelers training camp took a bizarre turn Saturday when a man made his way onto the practice field with the apparent intention of challenging superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

    In a video posted to social media, team staff can be seen ushering the man off the field behind Brown, who can be heard saying, “My boy said he ain’t embarrassing himself at all, he wanna check me. Let him check me real quick.”

    The man, wearing a black and yellow uniform that isn’t Steelers issue, wore No. 43 – the number worn by former Steelers defensive icon Troy Polamalu.

    It wasn’t immediately clear who the man was or how he got onto the field.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories