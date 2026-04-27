Want to work at Steelers Training Camp? Here’s when open interviews will be held

LATROBE, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to work at the Steelers Training camp? This could be your chance!

A hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6. Open interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Saint Vincent College campus.

Although training camp times have not yet been announced, it’s expected to run from mid-July through mid-August.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and are expected to complete a background check. Applicants must bring their driver’s license and social security card with them to the interviews.

All positions are part-time and temporary.

Anyone with questions is asked to email bertschm@steelers.nfl.com.

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