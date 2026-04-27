Pittsburgh Steelers

Want to work at Steelers Training Camp? Here’s when open interviews will be held

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Steelers Training Camp Steelers Training Camp
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

LATROBE, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to work at the Steelers Training camp? This could be your chance!

A hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6. Open interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Saint Vincent College campus.

Although training camp times have not yet been announced, it’s expected to run from mid-July through mid-August.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and are expected to complete a background check. Applicants must bring their driver’s license and social security card with them to the interviews.

All positions are part-time and temporary.

Anyone with questions is asked to email bertschm@steelers.nfl.com.

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