0 11 facts about the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23, 2019 for this year's Stadium Series.

Before the big game starts, check out some quick facts about the Penguins.

1

Entered the NHL in 1967 as part of the "Second Six" expansion.

2

Sold out every home game from 2007-08 season through 2017-18 season.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 06: Tanner Pearson #14 of the Pittsburgh Penguins attempts a shot as Brandon Davidson #22 of the Chicago Blackhawks defends in the second period during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

3

The Penguins wore black and gold uniforms for the first time vs. St. Louis on Jan. 30, 1980.

With the Steelers winning the Super Bowl and the Pirates capturing the World Series title in the same year, the Penguins hoped to gain fan support with aligning their colors with the other teams in the “City of Champions”.

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) 2017 Getty Images

4

A 17-game win streak in the 1992-93 season set an NHL record.

Longest home winning streak of 13 in 2013-14 season.

Longest road winning streak of 8 in 2015-16 season.

5

Two jersey numbers have been retired: Michel Briere (21) and Mario Lemieux (66).

6

The Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times (1991, 1992, 2009, 2016 and 2017).

Sidney Crosby, Petr Sykora and Evgeni Malkin hold the Stanley Cup following their victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

7

Head Coach Mike Sullivan led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in '16 and ‘17 (became the first American-born coach in NHL history to win multiple Cups).

8

Team Captain Sidney Crosby was 21 when he led the Penguins to a Stanley Cup championship in 2009. He is the youngest captain in NHL history to win a Cup.

9

The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township is the primary practice home of the Penguins.

(It also is the first such facility in the country to combine hockey with a world-class medical center and performance training center)

10

PPG Paints Arena can fit 18,387 hockey fans.

(The arena also seats more than 19,000 for basketball and almost 20,000 for concerts)

The Civic Arena served as the home of the Penguins from 1967 until the 2009-10 season The dome-shaped structure in the heart of uptown Pittsburgh was known throughout the region as “The Igloo”.

11

During his hockey career, Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux won two Stanley Cups, six NHL scoring titles, three MVP awards, two Conn Smythe Trophies, a Calder Trophy, a Masterton Trophy and an Olympic gold medal.

Mario Lemieux waves to fans at Penguins Victory Parade. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

