PITTSBURGH - Another Pittsburgh Penguins player has gone down with a long-term injury.
Forward Alex Galchenyuk, who was just acquired by the Penguins this offseason in the trade that sent Phil Kessel to Arizona, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday by GM Jim Rutherford.
The team announced that forward Adam Johnson was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to replace him on the roster.
Galchenyuk joins Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin as key Pittsburgh players who have already gone down with long-term injuries.
However, Rutherford did not specify the nature of Galchenyuk’s injury or how long he will be out for. He had an apparent injury during training camp, but he had not missed any of the team's regular season games so far.
The Penguins return to action against the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
