  • Police: 12-year-old made up story, did not get attacked at South Park homecoming bonfire

    SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have determined that a 12-year-old girl made up a story about an incident that happened at Evans Park where the South Park High School was having its homecoming bonfire last week.

    On Thursday, police said they received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. for a girl found disoriented and disheveled. 

    At that point, the girl, whose clothing was “in disarray,” was not able to talk to investigators and a parent about what happened, police said.

    The girl was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and released to her parents after an evaluation.

    After investigating, police said they determined that the girl made up the story to avoid getting in trouble with her parents regarding another matter.

    Police said the case has been closed and it has been determined that there was no attack on the girl. 

