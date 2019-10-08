Sam Lafferty, a Hollidaysburg, Pa. native, will make his NHL debut when the Penguins face the Jets Tuesday at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.
Lafferty's recall was almost a given after it was announced that both Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad will be out "longer term," per Mike Sullivan, after suffering lower-body injuries in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets. After Lafferty's success as a rookie on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season --13 goals, 36 assists in 70 games, a point shy of team leader Ethan Prow -- his readiness for the next step was clear.
