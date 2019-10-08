0 Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair

Penn State University is responding after a letter from an alum criticizing the appearance of a football player went viral on social media.

One of the player's teammates shared the letter on Twitter.

One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019

The writer starts off by saying he and his wife are "older" graduates and follow all Penn State sports, and said "we miss the clean cut young men and women from those days."

The writer goes on to criticize the player's hair, saying, "Don't you have parents or girlfriend who've told you those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting and are certainly not attractive."

The letter ended with the writer saying he is certain the player will someday play in the NFL, but followed up with "but we have stopped watching the NFL due to the disgusting, tattoos, awful hair and immature antics in the end zone."

The letter was addressed to Jonathan, who is assumed to be Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland, who has long dreadlocks.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jonathan Sutherland #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a tackle against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Beaver Stadium (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

Penn State responded to the initial tweet, saying," While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance."

While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance. — Penn State (@penn_state) October 8, 2019

