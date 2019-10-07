BUTLER, Pa. - A two-year investigation by the state attorney general's office spanning two counties ended with 11 people arrested.
Only Channel 11 was there as Savannah Blust and her boyfriend Macklin Haye were handcuffed and taken to jail.
The crimes occurred from September 2016 to October 2018, according to police paperwork. The suspects are accused of selling marijuana to people in Butler and Armstrong counties.
According to the criminal complaint, Haye's parents were in on it too. Agents said the hub of the operation was at their house on Ridge Drive in Karns City.
Police served search warrants on the other suspects' homes too and say they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in marijuana, marijuana oil and wax, drug paraphernalia and took in more than $130,000 in cash.
Blust and Haye are no strangers to drug charges. A home invasion back in June 2017 that Channel 11 covered helped this investigation. They were the victims who quickly turned into suspects when police went into their Petrolia home, found drugs and almost $68,000 in cash hidden in the oven.
