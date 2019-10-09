  • Hornqvist hit by shot, leaves game early

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Patric Hornqvist left the Penguins' game early after being hit by a Kris Letang shot with 12 minutes remaining in the first period.

    Hornqvist immediately, but slowly, skated to the bench after being hit, not putting much weight on one of his legs. He sat on the bench for several minutes hunched over, speaking to trainer Chris Stewart, before limping down the tunnel.

