PITTSBURGH - Concern is building in Western Pennsylvania over synthetic marijuana, also known as K2 or Spice.
The synthetic drug was responsible for a number of deaths in Pennsylvania a few years ago, and experts say its use has not diminished since then.
K2 is now just one of many drugs that people are turning to. The side effects can be unpredictable, causing hallucinations and paranoia.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke has details on how K2 could be connected to an incident at a rehab facility last week – on 11 News at 5:45.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bacteria kills 3 infants at Pennsylvania hospital
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}