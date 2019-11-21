PITTSBURGH - The Penguins and Blackhawks exchanged minor-league forwards today, with the Penguins getting Graham Knott from Chicago for Joseph Cramarossa.
Knott, the Blackhawks' second-round draft choice in 2015, will report to the Penguins' American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.
He is on the final year of his entry-level contract, which carries a $935,833 salary-cap hit when he is in the NHL.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
