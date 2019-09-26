The Pittsburgh Penguins will be hosting their 9th annual "Free Game for Kids" Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.
The team donated 18,000 free tickets to kids across the region, as well as to parents of younger children and chaperones for youth hockey teams and other kids' groups.
All tickets have already been distributed.
The start time of the game against the Buffalo Sabres has been moved back to 4 p.m.
