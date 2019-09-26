PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pittsburgh Public School district are investigating what they are calling an "inappropriate" homework assignment.
The worksheet was given to first-grade students at the Linden PreK-5 school, school officials said in a post on their Facebook page.
District officials stressed the assignment was not part of the district's curriculum.
District officials are trying to figure out the source of the material.
Since this is a personnel matter, district officials said no further information will be released.
WPXI's Renee Wallace is working to find out more about the assignment for Channel 11 News.
