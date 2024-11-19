Penguins Game 21, Guentzel Returns; Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-3) nearly lost a 3-0 lead to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday but escaped with a shootout win. The Penguins were 1-1-1 against bad teams last week, but they will face a heavyweight Tuesday when old friend Jake Guentzel returns with the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

Saturday’s highlight was not the Penguins win but the NHL debut of 2022 first-round pick Owen Pickering and the Penguins debut of Vasily Ponomarev. Pickering earned his first NHL point with an assist on the Penguins’ second goal of the first period.

