PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are no strangers to playing in the elements.
When the Pens suit up for the Stadium Series on Feb. 23, it will be the team's fifth appearance in an outdoor game.
But, Pittsburgh's record outdoors is split down the middle, with two wins and two losses.
Here's a look at the games, and the final scores:
2008 Amp Energy NHL Winter Classic
Jan. 1, 2008
Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (SO)
Buffalo Sabres 1
Other fun facts:
Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal in a shootout
71,217 people attended the game, setting an NHL attendance record at the time
2011 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic
Jan. 1, 2011
Washington Capitals 3
Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Other fun facts:
First outdoor NHL game played in Pittsburgh
First time a cable cam was utilized for coverage in an NHL game
2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series
Mar. 1, 2014
Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Chicago Blackhawks 5
Other fun facts:
First NHL game to ever be played at Soldier Field in Chicago
The game was Sidney Crosby's second appearance in Chicago. Prior to that, his only previous NHL game played there was during his rookie season.
2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series
Feb. 25, 2017
Philadelphia Flyers 2
Pittsburgh Penguins 4
Other fun facts:
Game was held during 50th anniversary season for both teams
A college game between Robert Morris University and Niagara was also held on the ice at Heinz Field.
The Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23. The game will air at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
The Penguin's fifth appearance in an outdoor game this year is second only to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks tallied their sixth appearance at an outdoor game at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019.
