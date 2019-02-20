  • Penguins history in outdoor hockey games

    By: Ryan Emerson

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are no strangers to playing in the elements.

    When the Pens suit up for the Stadium Series on Feb. 23, it will be the team's fifth appearance in an outdoor game.

    But, Pittsburgh's record outdoors is split down the middle, with two wins and two losses.

    Here's a look at the games, and the final scores:

    2008 Amp Energy NHL Winter Classic

    Jan. 1, 2008
    Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (SO)
    Buffalo Sabres 1

     

    Other fun facts:

    • Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal in a shootout
    • 71,217 people attended the game, setting an NHL attendance record at the time

    BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 01: An overhead view of the NHL Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Ralph Wilson Stadium on January 1, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 01: Teams face off during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Ralph Wilson Stadium on January 1, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    2011 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic

    Jan. 1, 2011
    Washington Capitals 3
    Pittsburgh Penguins 1

     

    Other fun facts:

    • First outdoor NHL game played in Pittsburgh
    • First time a cable cam was utilized for coverage in an NHL game

    PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: A general view is seen as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals during the 2011 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Heinz Field on January 1, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins shoots against Semyon Varlamov #1 of the Washington Capitals during the 2011 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Heinz Field on January 1, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Washington won 3-1. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

    2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series

    Mar. 1, 2014
    Pittsburgh Penguins 1
    Chicago Blackhawks 5

     

    Other fun facts:

    • First NHL game to ever be played at Soldier Field in Chicago
    • The game was Sidney Crosby's second appearance in Chicago. Prior to that, his only previous NHL game played there was during his rookie season.

    CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 1: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Soldier Field on March 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

    CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 1: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Simon Despres #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins (C) moves the puck as goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 (R) defends the net and Marcus Kruger #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to score during the first period of the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at Soldier Field on March 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

    2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series

    Feb. 25, 2017
    Philadelphia Flyers 2
    Pittsburgh Penguins 4

     

    Other fun facts:

    • Game was held during 50th anniversary season for both teams
    • A college game between Robert Morris University and Niagara was also held on the ice at Heinz Field.

    PITTSBURGH, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Scott Wilson #23 of the Pittsburgh Penguins controls the puck during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field on February 25, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    The Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23. The game will air at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

    The Penguin's fifth appearance in an outdoor game this year is second only to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks tallied their sixth appearance at an outdoor game at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019.

     

