  • Penguins overcome 2-goal deficit, beat Capitals in Game 1

    The Penguins came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Washington in Game 1, 3-2. 

    Pittsburgh scored three consecutive goals in under five minutes in the third period to grab the lead for good. 

    The Penguins beat their Metropolitan Division rivals each of the past two seasons en route to winning the Stanley Cup. In Game 1 Thursday, Pittsburgh continued its quest toward the three-peat in the U.S. capital.

     

