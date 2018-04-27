Penguins overcome 2-goal deficit, beat Capitals in Game 1

The Penguins came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Washington in Game 1, 3-2.
Pittsburgh scored three consecutive goals in under five minutes in the third period to grab the lead for good.
Game 2 airs on Channel 11 Sunday at 3 p.m. Our pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m.
The Penguins beat their Metropolitan Division rivals each of the past two seasons en route to winning the Stanley Cup. In Game 1 Thursday, Pittsburgh continued its quest toward the three-peat in the U.S. capital.
