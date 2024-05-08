11 Investigates revisits tragic disappearance of 2 boys in Tarentum over 40 years ago

TARENTUM, Pa. — Two boys, who were 10 and 11 at the time, disappeared from Tarentum in January of 1982.

The two were never seen or heard from again.

Police have worked the case ever since but haven’t had a new investigative lead in years.

Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle sits down with the boys’ parents and investigators to talk about the tragic disappearance - Wednesday on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group