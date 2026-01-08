Penguins to take on wounded Devils at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) have won five in a row and are gaining strength after the NHL holiday break. Their Thursday opponent, the New Jersey Devils (20-19-2), is headed in the opposite direction amidst public calls for significant organizational changes.

The Metro Division rivals face off at PPG Paints Arena Thursday. The puck drop is just after 7 p.m. when Mr. Jeff Jimmerson sings the National Anthem.

Despite the recent Devils’ struggles, the FanDuel NHL odds expect a one-goal game, and the Penguins are only slight favorites (-115). However, the FanDuel research team shows the Penguins have a 61% chance at victory.

The Penguins trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Sunday, deep into the second period. However, Noel Acciari scored his fourth goal of the year, and there was an obvious and immediate sea change. The Penguins scored three unanswered goals, including Sidney Crosby’s overtime game-winner.

