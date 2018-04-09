PITTSBURGH - The big screen and “Gold Outs” are back for the Stanley Cup playoffs!
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday that the outdoor big screen will return for all home games during the playoffs.
The big screen will be located near the Peoples Gate at PPG Paints Arena, which is at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place.
Food trucks are scheduled to be available along Centre Avenue.
The KeyBank Fan Zone will also be set up outside the Peoples Gate before each home game. It will include a DJ, face painters, interactive games and appearances by special guests, including Iceburgh.
Interactive games will be set up outside the Verizon Gate so fans can put their hockey skills to the test. Fans completing the “Penguins Combine” multi-step course will receive a voucher for a free public skating session at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Inside PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins will once again distribute gold T-shirts and towels for “Gold Outs” to fans attending games.
Fans can show their support for the Penguins from home with free playoff yard signs, available at Pittsburgh-area DICK'S Sporting Goods locations while supplies last.
