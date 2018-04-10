  • Dates, times set for Penguins-Flyers Round 1 playoff series

    The Pittsburgh Penguins know when they will be officially launching their quest for three straight Stanley Cups. 

    Game 1 between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will be Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Friday.

    The Flyers will come to PPG Paints Arena for the first two games of the series. 

    The series will then move to Philadelphia for Game 3 and Game 4 next Sunday and the following Wednesday.

    Since Tampa Bay won the Atlantic Division:
    Game 1       Wednesday     April 11            7 p.m.           Pittsburgh
    Game 2       Friday              April 13            7 p.m.           Pittsburgh
    Game 3       Sunday             April 15           3 p.m.          Philadelphia
    Game 4       Wednesday     April 18            7 p.m.          Philadelphia
    *Game 5      Friday              April 20            TBD                 Pittsburgh
    *Game 6      Sunday             April 22           TBD                 Philadelphia
    *Game 7      Tuesday           April 24           TBD                 Pittsburgh

     

