The Pittsburgh Penguins know when they will be officially launching their quest for three straight Stanley Cups.
Game 1 between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will be Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Friday.
Bruins are about to lose, which means Game TWO between the Penguins and Flyers will be played on FRIDAY, April 13th. The teams will play games 3 and 4 in Philly on Sunday, April 15th and Wednesday, April 18th
The Flyers will come to PPG Paints Arena for the first two games of the series.
The series will then move to Philadelphia for Game 3 and Game 4 next Sunday and the following Wednesday.
Since Tampa Bay won the Atlantic Division:
Game 1 Wednesday April 11 7 p.m. Pittsburgh
Game 2 Friday April 13 7 p.m. Pittsburgh
Game 3 Sunday April 15 3 p.m. Philadelphia
Game 4 Wednesday April 18 7 p.m. Philadelphia
*Game 5 Friday April 20 TBD Pittsburgh
*Game 6 Sunday April 22 TBD Philadelphia
*Game 7 Tuesday April 24 TBD Pittsburgh
