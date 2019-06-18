PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the team’s preseason schedule Tuesday, which includes three home games and a return to Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena.
The Penguins will open up the six-game schedule against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 16 at Pegula Ice Arena, marking the second time in the last three seasons the team has visited State College for a preseason game.
Related Headlines
Below is the full 2019 preseason schedule:
- Sept. 16 vs. Buffalo at 7 p.m. (Pegula Ice Arena)
- Sept. 19 vs. Columbus at 7 p.m. (PPG Paints Arena)
- Sept. 21 at Columbus at 2 p.m. (Nationwide Arena)
- Sept. 22 at Detroit at 5 p.m. (Little Caesars Arena)
- Sept. 25 vs. Detroit at 7 p.m. (PPG Paints Arena)
- Sept. 28 vs Buffalo at 3 p.m. (PPG Paints Arena)
The game on Sept. 28 is the Penguins’ ninth annual “Free Game For Kids.”
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Woman found dead after man in prison tips off therapist
- 47 Jimmy Buffett fans fell sick on recent Dominican Republic vacation, group says
- VIDEO: EF1 tornado touched down in Butler, Armstrong counties Sunday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}