0 Excitement building for Penguins latest Stanley Cup run

PITTSBURGH - Excitement is building for the Pittsburgh Penguins 13th straight playoff run and the team at NBC Sports said they're looking forward to another great year of post-season hockey.

"This is why we do what we do because this is the best time of year. We don't know what's going to happen. Yeah, there are favorites. Yeah, there are longshots. At the end of the day, the theater, it doesn't get any better than playoff hockey," said Eddie Olyczk, a former Penguins player and current analyst for NBC Sports.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

The Penguins series against the Islanders starts on Wednesday April 10 from Nassau Coliseum. On a conference call Monday, Pierre McGuire of NBC Sports said he was looking forward to the atmosphere in the old building on Long Island.

"I think it's going to be phenomenal," McGuire said.

Games 1 and 2 will be played on Long Island before the series shifts to Pittsburgh for two games.

Game 3 on Sunday April 14 at PPG Paints Arena will air at noon on NBC/Channel 11. Our 11 on the Ice pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m.

During the regular season, the Pittsburgh market had the highest rating (1.3) for NHL games on NBC and NBC Sports. The Steel City also led all markets for games just on NBC with a 3.55 rating.

Pittsburgh edges out Buffalo for the top NHL market this season! Pittsburgh led all local markets with a 1.30 household rating for games on NBC and NBCSN. It also led all markets for NBC games with a 3.55 rating and finished second behind Buffalo (1.08) for games on NBCSN (1.02). pic.twitter.com/dTgEhPcWs6 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 8, 2019

Those numbers will likely be even higher now that we're into the playoffs.

"I think it's just going to be a magnificent playoff for everybody that's involved," McGuire said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.