    PITTSBURGH - According to officials with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the prognosis for injured players Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad is not looking good.

    Neither player practiced Monday

    "Geno and Nick will both be longer-term with lower body injuries. We would expect Geno to be a little bit longer than Nick," Head Coach Mike Sullivan said at a press conference Monday following the team's practice.

    Malkin caught Kris Letang's skate in their last game and fell awkwardly into the boards.

    It's not clear what injury is plaguing Nick Bjugstad.

    Sullivan said that their injuries, especially Malkin's, were not season ending at this point.

