PITTSBURGH - Evgeni Malkin left the Penguins' game against the Blue Jackets midway through the second period on Saturday and did not return to the game.
Malkin caught Kris Letang's skate and fell awkwardly into the boards.
Trainer Chris Stewart returned to the Penguins' bench a few minutes later without Malkin, and walked down the line behind the bench, stopping to say something to each of the coaches while blocking his mouth with a towel.
Nick Bjugstad went down the tunnel with a trainer with 12:57 remaining in the third period. After rewatching his last shift, it's not clear why he left. He did not return to the game.
