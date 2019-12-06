  • Penguins captain Sidney Crosby visits patients at Children's Hospital

    PITTSBURGH - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby may be off the ice but he’s still showing up in the community spreading holiday cheer to the patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

    The team posted pictures on social media showing “Sidney Claus” visiting several patients on Thursday.

    One of them was Sophia Gaffey, who is a big Penguins fan. She has Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome, a heart defect with no cure.

    Before Wednesday night’s Penguins game, Gaffey’s mom tweeted a picture of the little girl cheering on the team from her hospital room.

    The Penguins noticed, and the next day Sidney was there to say hello and autographic a hockey stick for her.

    This isn’t Sophia’s first visit with a hockey superstar. Last year, she met with Kris Letang and took a picture in the team’s locker room with him.

    Sophia Gaffey visits with Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. Source: Gaffey Family
