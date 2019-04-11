NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. - It’s amazing what a good night's sleep and a drill at the beginning of practice that required players to use an opposite-hand stick can do for a team that had their hearts ripped out in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
“The hope was for it to boost morale,” head coach Mike Sullivan said of the drill. “It has nothing to do with last night's game.”
About the game. The Penguins team outshot the Islanders 44-33, but only three of those shots came from the top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust.
“We spent too much time in our own zone,” Crosby said. “It’s hard to generate offense when you’re back there for half of your shift.”
Look for Crosby and his line to bounce back in Game 2 Friday night.
There’s also hope the Penguins will be more careful with the puck and become more aware of situational hockey. Kris Letang took a risk in overtime Sullivan didn’t like, but Letang tried to explain himself after practice Thursday.
“I was trying to put myself in a shot position, but when I pulled it back, I lost it,” Letang said of his fourth and most costly turnover. “I just lost control.”
Control of the series is on the line Friday night when the Penguins look to even up the series with the Islanders. If they do get off Long Island with a split, control is all of a sudden with the five-time Stanley Cup champions.
