    By: Dean Iampietro

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Penguins announced that individual game tickets for the Penguins’ first two home playoff games at PPG Paints Arena are now on sale.

    Approximately 2,500 tickets are available for each game. The NHL will announce the first-round schedule on Sunday.

    The Penguins clinched their playoff spot Thursday night, but don’t yet know who they’ll play or if they’ll start their first series at home or on the road.

    Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

