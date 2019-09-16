PITTSBURGH - The Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings: Those will be the two opponents the Pittsburgh Penguins face when the games are streamed on pittsburghpenguins.com. Officials with the Penguins announced the team's preseason schedule.
Team officials announced the game against the Sabres will be the first game of the preseason. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Penn State University's Pegula Ice Arena.
In addition to streaming the two games, the NHL Network will broadcast the game Sept. 22 as the Penguins square off against the Red Wings.
Fans can visit PPG Paints Arena for the first time this preseason Thursday, Sept. 19, to see the Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice against the Penguins at 7 p.m.
Here is the Penguins' 2019 preseason schedule:
Monday, September 16 at Buffalo 7:00 PM Pegula Ice Arena
Thursday, September 19 COLUMBUS 7:00 PM PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, September 21 at Columbus 2:00 PM Nationwide Arena
Sunday, September 22 at Detroit 5:00 PM Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, September 25 DETROIT 7:00 PM PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, September 28 BUFFALO 4:00 PM PPG Paints Arena
Team officials said all six of the preseason games will be broadcast on either AT&T SportsNet, NHL Network or the team's website. Additionally, fans can tune in to game broadcasts on 105.9 'The X'.
