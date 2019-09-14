0 Victim identified, third man in custody in connection with body found in local park

McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who they say ran from the car of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning at Renziehausen Park in McKeesport.

Police are investigating it as a homicide. A man walking his dog found her body shortly before 10 a.m.

The woman has been identified as Temeka Dallas, 43, from Monroeville. Dallas was described as wearing a yellow sundress. Her body showed signs of strangulation based on an initial examination, according to police.

Police said she might have been dragged about 50 feet into the woods from the parking lot of the dek hockey complex at the park.

Dallas might have died elsewhere, and her body then brought to the park in a car, investigators said.

Surveillance video showed a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and rear spoiler being driven in the park near where her body was found, shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said. That car belonged to the victim.

The Impala was found in the parking lot of a Walmart in South Strabane Township, Washington County, on Thursday night. Police have arrested Clyde Cox, 27, and Daron Parks, 26 for being in that car, they are not charged in her death.

PLEASE SHARE: Police are searching for this man. He’s known as “Moe.”

Police were looking for a man known as 'Moe' who they say ran from the car so they can question him further. Late Friday, police identified the man as Ramonta Yancey, 26. Officers said he has ties to McKeesport and the east end of Pittsburgh, and he turned himself in to police without incident.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to determine the cause and manner of Dallas' death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477 or 911.

