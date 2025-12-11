Local police investigating claims that 4-year-old child was mistreated at day care

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The mother and grandmother of a 4-year-old say a former teacher at a local daycare contacted them with accusations that their child was mistreated.

South Fayette police are now looking into the claims.

Jenna Hoffman said she recently received unexpected messages from a former employee at Kingdom Care Learning Center.

The worker told her she once saw another staff member yell at Hoffman’s daughter after the child had an accident.

Hoffman shared one of the text messages that read, “Look what you did to my floor and my carpet, now I got to clean it because of you.”

Hoffman said her daughter has since been expelled from the school.

She and the child’s grandmother believe the alleged mistreatment happened over at least four months.

The grandmother, Bonnie Vagila, recalled hearing an employee speak harshly to the child when she tried to pick her up on her last day at the daycare.

Vagila said she heard staff tell the girl, “No, you are not a student here anymore,” before pushing her out.

In 2019, a worker at the same daycare was caught on camera dropping a 2-year-old.

Channel 11 reached out to the center about the new allegations.

In a statement, Kingdom Care Learning Center wrote:

“We just found out through the South Fayette Police Department that an investigation has been opened against the center as of yesterday evening. We are fully cooperating with the authorities to debunk these false allegations made by a disgruntled former employee and troubled former family. At this time, no other comments will be given.”

Hoffman disagreed with the daycare’s response and said, “I think they are total bullcrap. They are troubled. They are all troubled.”

Both family members said the child’s behavior has improved since leaving the center, but Hoffman wishes the former employee who contacted her had reported the concerns earlier.

“I am grateful, but why did you not call ChildLine? Why did you stay quiet?” Hoffman said.

South Fayette police detectives say they are interviewing staff and the family.

No criminal charges have been filed.

