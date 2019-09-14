  • Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer put smiles on patients' faces at Children's Hospital

    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer spent some time Friday with patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

    “All of our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players,” the hospital tweeted.

    During their visit, the wide receivers even got in on some music therapy.

