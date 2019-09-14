PITTSBURGH - The Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer spent some time Friday with patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“All of our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players,” the hospital tweeted.
Big thanks to @Switz and @TeamJuJu from @steelers for a special visit today! All of our kids had big smiles for their favorite football players! pic.twitter.com/CZo5CqpiGp— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) September 13, 2019
During their visit, the wide receivers even got in on some music therapy.
.@Switz and @TeamJuJu enjoying music therapy with Kory! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/sl4fpXmQTQ— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) September 13, 2019
