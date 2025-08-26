Pittsburgh Penguins relaunching its Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are celebrating and bringing back a piece of their rich history. The organization announced Tuesday that they’re re-launching the team’s Hall of Fame after 13 years.

Six former players and four builders will be inducted over the next three years. Each of the six players — Tom Barraso, Ron Francis, Jaromir Jagr, Chris Kunitz, Larry Murphy and Kevin Stevens won multiple Stanley Cup championships with the team.

After 13 years, the Penguins Hall of Fame is BACK 🏆



The four builders – Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Jim Rutherford and Ray Shero (posthumously) were instrumental to those championships.

The original Penguins Hall of Fame ran intermittently between 1992 and 2013. The 10 new inductees will join the 20 members of the organization who were previously inducted, including franchise icons Mario Lemieux, Paul Coffey, Joe Mullen, Jean Pronovost and Rick Kehoe, alongside legendary builders and contributors Craig Patrick, Bob Johnson and Mike Lange.

For the first time, there will be a dedicated space inside PPG Paints Arena on the FedEx main concourse level for fans to see the Hall of Fame.

“The Penguins are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Hockey League and permanently celebrating the success of our past players and personnel has been an important mission of our current staff all across the organization,” said General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas. “The three-year plan is an effort to recognize those whose contributions laid the foundation for the championship standard here in Pittsburgh.”

Later this fall, the Penguins will announce which four names from the group of 10 will be enshrined as the 2025 induction class. The first three classes will have between 4-5 members per year, as the 10 names announced above will be joined by additional names that a voting committee will select ahead of each season.

The 2025 Hall of Fame celebration will include an on ice ceremony before the team’s home game against Columbus on Saturday, October 25th. The four members of this year’s induction class, along with a full schedule of events, will be announced in the coming weeks.

