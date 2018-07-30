  • Pittsburgh Penguins release promotional schedule

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their promotional schedule ahead of the upcoming season.

    Bobbleheads of popular players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang -- along with theme nights -- highlight the promotions at PPG Paints Arena for the 2018-19 season, according to a news release.

    The themed nights are as follows:

    • Halloween on Oct. 30 vs. NY Islanders
    • Superhero on Dec. 6 vs. NY Islanders
    • Ugly Holiday Sweater on Dec. 20 vs. Minnesota
    • The 1970s on Jan. 8 vs. Florida
    • The 1980s on Feb. 5 vs. Carolina
    • The 1990s on March 5 vs. Florida

    The bobbleheads will be given out to fans on Nov. 19, Dec. 17 and Jan. 28.

    Individual game tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

    To see a full list of the promotions being offered, CLICK HERE.

