Pittsburgh Penguins release promotional schedule

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their promotional schedule ahead of the upcoming season.
Bobbleheads of popular players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang -- along with theme nights -- highlight the promotions at PPG Paints Arena for the 2018-19 season, according to a news release.
The themed nights are as follows:
- Halloween on Oct. 30 vs. NY Islanders
- Superhero on Dec. 6 vs. NY Islanders
- Ugly Holiday Sweater on Dec. 20 vs. Minnesota
- The 1970s on Jan. 8 vs. Florida
- The 1980s on Feb. 5 vs. Carolina
- The 1990s on March 5 vs. Florida
The bobbleheads will be given out to fans on Nov. 19, Dec. 17 and Jan. 28.
Individual game tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see a full list of the promotions being offered, CLICK HERE.
