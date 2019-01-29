  • Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas for 2019 draft pick

    PITTSBURGH - The NHL trade deadline is four weeks from Monday and there is still a lot of time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to make a big deal.

    But on Monday, a less spectacular trade was made that will bring the Penguins a draft pick this year.

    General manager Jim Rutherford sent defender Jamie Olekshiak back to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

    Last year, the Stars traded Oleksiak to the Penguins.

