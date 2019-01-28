Gun rights advocates trying to push Pittsburgh's mayor out of office

PITTSBURGH - Some gun rights advocates are now trying to push Pittsburgh's mayor out of office and possibly have him criminally charged over his gun control plans.
Republican ward chair Brooke Nadonley of Mt. Washington and Firearms Owners Against Crime Val Finnell made the rounds Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse, trying to file a petition to impeach Bill Peduto.
"One of the grounds of his malfeasance, which would be the attempt to manipulate and change PA gun laws," Nadonley said.
