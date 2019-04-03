PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: What will it take for the Penguins to make the playoffs?

PITTSBURGH - For the Penguins, the simplest way to get into the playoffs is to win. Win, and they’re in. But there’s a lot more to the clinching scenarios for Thursday night, including ways to clinch a playoff spot without winning against the Red Wings.
Most importantly, if the Penguins defeat the Red Wings on Thursday, they’ll clinch a playoff spot, and they’ll finish no lower than the number one wild card position, but they could still finish in second place if other scenarios play out in their favor.
If the Penguins beat the Red Wings AND the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Penguins will clinch at least third place in the Metropolitan Division, keeping them out of the wild card.
As far as finishing in second place with home ice advantage, that’s less likely. Even if the Penguins win on Thursday, they’ll be locked out of second place if the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers in regulation or overtime.
There are several other scenarios for the Penguins if they lose and depending on how they lose. But once again, winning is their best path to the playoffs right now.
Penguins clinching scenarios:
3rd Place in the Division:
Penguins defeat Red Wings and
Devils defeat Hurricanes
#1 Wild Card Position:
Penguins beats the Red Wings
OR:
Penguins loses to the Red Wings in OT or in a shootout, and
Canadiens loses to the Capitals, and
Hurricanes loses to the Devils in regulation
#2 Wild Card Position:
Canadiens loses to the Capitals in regulation
OR:
Penguins loses to the Red Wings in OT or in a shootout, and
Canadiens loses to the Capitals in OT or in a shootout
OR:
Penguins loses to the Red Wings in OT or in a shootout, and
Hurricanes loses to the Devils in regulation
Islanders clinch 2nd place in the division if:
Penguins lose to the Red Wings, and
Islanders beat the Panthers
OR:
Penguins beats the Red Wings in a shootout, and
Islanders beats the Panthers in regulation or OT
OR:
Penguins loses to the Red Wings in regulation, and
Islanders loses to the Panthers in OT or in a shootout
