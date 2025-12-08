Man charged with firing shots in Washington County, prompting shelter in place at nearby college

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man was arrested on Sunday after firing multiple gunshots during a domestic incident in Washington County.

The City of Washington Police Department responded to reports of a male experiencing a PTSD episode and firing gunshots in the area of North Main Street. Initial information indicated the incident occurred at 88 North Main Street, but responding officers quickly determined the shots were fired in the area of 71 North Main Street.

The incident prompted a temporary shutdown of the 10 block of North Main Street and a shelter-in-place alert for Washington & Jefferson College.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and Coles was taken into custody. He is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation and receiving treatment as ordered by the court.

Coles has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms offenses.

The City of Washington Police Department was assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police, South Strabane Township Police Department and East Washington Police Department.

