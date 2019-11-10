PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is being evaluated after he left the ice in the third period of Saturday night’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena.
Two plays happened seconds apart that may have contributed to Crosby’s injury. He took a hit to the left leg when entering the offensive zone and landed awkwardly. Seconds later, Crosby blocked a shot with his right foot.
A few seconds after that, he left the ice and went to the locker room. Crosby did not return to the game.
“He went out in the third period with a lower body injury. He’s being evaluated as we speak. We’ll probably have more information on Monday,” said coach Mike Sullivan after the game.
The Penguins are already without Kris Letang, who is considered “week-to-week,” and Patric Hornqvist, who is on injured reserve.
The Penguins’ next game is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.
