Sidney Crosby voted NHL’s ‘Most Complete Player’ for 6th year in a row

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby took top honors once again in several categories in the annual NHL Players Association poll.

Sid led the “Most Complete Player” with nearly 34% of the vote. He has won or shared this category for the last six seasons.

Sid also came out on top when it comes to faceoffs. The question read, ‘If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?’. The Penguins captain got nearly 21% of the vote.

When it came to the question, ‘Who is the smartest overall player?’, Sid topped that list with 27% of the vote.

Sid also came in fourth for the best forward question, and fifth for best playmaker.

Penguins Kevin Hayes also made the list. He topped the question about who will be a good broadcaster after retirement.

Here is the complete poll: https://www.nhlpa.com/player-poll/2024-25

