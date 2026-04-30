Family of grandmother who died after falling into sinkhole in Unity Township sues property owners

The family of a grandmother who fell into a sinkhole in Unity Township and died is suing the property owners.

Rescue crews recovered the body of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard, more than three days after she fell into a roughly 20-foot-deep sinkhole while looking for her cat in December 2024.

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The sinkhole was connected to an abandoned mine structure, located near Monday’s Union Restaurant.

On Wednesday, Kenneth Pollard, the administrator of Elizabeth Pollard’s estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County.

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The lawsuit alleges that the mine’s owner, U.S. Steel, and the property owner, Monday’s Union Restaurant, were responsible for maintaining the area and keeping it safe.

The plaintiffs allege that the place where Elizabeth Pollard fell was likely to collapse due to prior mining, but the defendants didn’t appropriately address the risk.

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Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Mark Malone provided this statement:

“Elizabeth Pollard should still be alive. The defendants’ alleged failure to provide and maintain a safe environment caused her preventable and untimely death. This lawsuit seeks to hold these entities accountable for their alleged negligence, which has robbed a family of a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. The Pollards deserve justice, and we will fight to ensure no other family is forced to endure a devastating loss like this.”

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We reached out to Monday’s Union Restaurant. They told us they have no comment.

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