PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier got Game 1 of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup playoffs run -- which the team went on to win -- off to an energetic start.
STORY: Crosby, Pens crush Flyers 7-0 in Stanley Cup Playoff opener
Related Headlines
Shazier, who continues to recover from a spinal injury, led the “Let’s Go Pens” chant with Iceburgh before puck drop Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Playoffs... HERE WE GO.#BurghProud pic.twitter.com/Ro4JhsGVlw— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 11, 2018
If the game the Pens went on to play is any indication, the road to a three-peat for the reigning Stanley Cup champions looks promising. The team beat its cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, 7-0.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man wanted for questioning in killing of woman, wounding daughter found dead
- State police find missing Latrobe woman's burned-out car in park
- Diocese: Deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate contact online
- VIDEO: When the Flyers last won the Stanley Cup
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}