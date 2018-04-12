  • Steelers' Ryan Shazier leads chant ahead of Penguins' Game 1 win

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier got Game 1 of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup playoffs run -- which the team went on to win -- off to an energetic start.

    Shazier, who continues to recover from a spinal injury, led the “Let’s Go Pens” chant with Iceburgh before puck drop Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

    If the game the Pens went on to play is any indication, the road to a three-peat for the reigning Stanley Cup champions looks promising. The team beat its cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, 7-0.

