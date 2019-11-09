MINNEAPOLIS (AP)— Minnesota's Jordan Howden picked off Sean Clifford in the end zone with 1:01 left, the third interception thrown by Penn State's quarterback, and the 13th-ranked Gophers held on for a 31-26 victory on Saturday afternoon over the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive sports news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns to direct a dismantling of Penn State's staunch defense, as Minnesota (9-0, 6-0, No. 17 CFP) not only remained undefeated but stayed on track for its first trip to the Big Ten championship game.
The first sellout crowd for the Gophers at home in four years swarmed the field after the clock ran out, reveling in the biggest step forward yet under coach P.J. Fleck in his third season. The Gophers scrambled the College Football Playoff picture, too, after Penn State (8-1, 5-1, No. 4 CFP) emerged with a top-four spot in the first edition of the rankings.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local woman's tragic story an example of alarming trend that's concerning doctors, expectant mothers
- Sidney Crosby donates car he won as NHL All-Star Game MVP to local veteran
- Former assistant principal, 2 Disney employees among 17 arrested in Florida child porn sting
- VIDEO: Local couple gets married in hospital ICU after man's sudden heart issues
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}