GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Jon Sumrall will take all the help he can get in his first season in Gainesville.

He got plenty against Vanderbilt.

Aaron Philo accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns, Jadan Baugh scored with 2:19 remaining and No. 23 Florida rallied to beat Vanderbilt 34-27 on Saturday.

Myles Graham also returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown for the Gators (7-4, 5-4, SEC, No. 24 CFP), who won consecutive games for the first time since late September and finished above .500 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 2020.

Florida got a lucky bounce — and a key reversal — to pick up this victory.

“I’ll take all the luck we can get," Sumrall said. "We need it right now. We need all of it. I’m never going to be above taking luck.”

Philo completed 20 of 26 passes for 241 yards. He also ran for 73 yards and two scores. Baugh added 73 yards on the ground. Eric Singleton chipped in a career-high 117 yards receiving and had the play of the game.

Philo threw high to Micah Mays on third-and-5 in the fourth quarter, but the ball ricocheted into Singleton’s hands for a 37-yard gain. A roughing-the-passer penalty set Baugh up for his 16th touchdown of the season, a 10-yard scamper from the wildcat formation.

“I didn't know it was tipped,” said Philo, who was on the ground as the play unfolded. “I really didn't know it was happening. But I'm glad it happened.”

The Commodores (4-7, 1-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2023.

“We left too many plays on the field to beat a team that found a way in the critical moments to move the ball and score and to generate stops," Vandy coach Clark Lea said.

Jared Curtis threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, including a 75-yarder to Junior Sherrill, to put Vanderbilt ahead 24-17 at halftime and draw a chorus of boos from the home team.

“We had to fight back, and we came out swinging,” Graham said.

Curtis injured his left wrist late in the game but returned in time to give the Commodores a chance down the stretch. But Jayden Woods sacked him with a spin move on a fourth-down play from the Florida 45-yard line to end the threat.

“There weren’t enough good plays made in the second half, including the last drive there, to give us a chance to win it," Lea said. “It is a frustrating result.”

Curtis finished 12-of-25 passing for 200 yards. Sedrick Alexander added 129 yards rushing for Vanderbilt and Sherrill chipped in 129 yards receiving on six receptions.

Another key turning point

The ’Dores looked like they were going to take control of the game with a 75-yard drive and then a 75-yard play — Curtis found Sherrill streaking just before halftime — late in the second quarter.

But Florida rallied in the third thanks partly to a reversal. Curtis picked up a first down on a fourth-and-1 keeper at the Vandy 36 early in the third quarter. But his helmet came off during the run, and officials overturned the call and ruled him short of the sticks.

“That was a big momentum swing for sure,” Sumrall said.

The Gators took advantage of the great field position and tied the game on Philo’s second TD run of the day.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt had arguably the best three players on the field: Curtis, Sherrill and safety CJ Heard, who finished with 11 tackles. Sherrill and Heard are seniors, but Curtis gives the Commodores hope for 2027 and beyond.

Florida struggled out of the gates for the fifth consecutive game, a troubling trend in Sumrall’s first season. The Gators managed a field goal in the first quarter Saturday but now have been outscored 30-3 in the opening 15 minutes in games against Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Vandy.

Up next

Vanderbilt closes out the season at home against in-state rival and No. 9 Tennessee next Saturday.

Florida plays at rival Florida State on Friday.

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