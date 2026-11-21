The kickoff to the holiday season in Pittsburgh is almost here!

The city is expecting over 70,000 visitors for Light Up Night on Saturday, with numerous events planned throughout the day, including free live entertainment, food, holiday shopping, tree lightings and more.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading Downtown:

Tree Lightings and Fireworks

5 p.m.: City of Pittsburgh Tree Lighting with Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks at the City County Building

6 p.m.: UPMC Ultimate Holiday Tree Lighting and American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration at PPG Plaza

7 p.m.: Highmark Christmas Tree Lighting with Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks at the Highmark Main Stage (Stanwix St. & Penn Ave)

8 p.m.: Sister Bridge Lighting at Duquesne Blvd and Sixth St.

9:30 p.m.: Xfinity Fireworks Spectacular with Supersized Zambelli Finale. The show is best seen from 9th St. (Rachel Carson) Bridge, Arts Landing, and the area overlooking the Allegheny River along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard.

Live Music & Entertainment

Grammy-award-winning pop star and Mt. Lebanon native Daya is headlining Light Up Night. She’s performing at the Xfinity Holiday Jam stage at 8:30 p.m.

Three stages host shows all night, starting at 4 p.m., including musicians, light shows and fireworks.

Click here to see the schedules for all the live performances.

Other Things To Do

Highmark Holiday Block Party: Escape the cold with cozy heaters and a pop-up shop in collaboration with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at Penn Ave & Stanwix Street

Rachel Carson Bridge Party: Celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Rachel Carson Bridge with live music, food, special merchandise and more.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market: This beloved holiday market returns to Market Square! Find one-of-a-kind wares from local makers along with gifts created by artisans from around the world.

24th Annual Gingerbread House Display: take a look at creative Gingerbread displays in the City County Building Grand Lobby and enjoy a treasured Pittsburgh holiday tradition!

Free Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Concerts: multiple free 30-minute shows at Heinz Hall throughout the night. No tickets and no reservations necessary.

Live Ice Carving: Rich Bubin creates a replica of a popular Pittsburgh cityscape starting at 4 p.m. in Arts Landing.

Santa’s House in the Heinz Hall Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Get one-on-one time with Santa, and receive a printed photo. There is a suggested $10 donation to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Safety

Police are preparing to keep everyone safe during Light Up Night.

We’re told dozens of volunteers and dozens of police officers will be in the crowd to make sure everyone is safe, from helping people to cross streets to crowd control and ensuring teenagers don’t get any bright ideas.

Last year’s event went without a hitch, except for one incident where a few teens began running and the crowd around them panicked.

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