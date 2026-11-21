PITTSBURGH — A vehicle collided with a pair of juveniles Saturday in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to Minton Street and Sacramento Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

A driver told police that two juveniles ran into the road and were hit. Officials say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

Pittsburgh medics took the juveniles to the hospital with minor injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group