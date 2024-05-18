Odds: Steelers Underdogs to Make NFL Playoffs in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers are significant underdogs to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, according to odds recently posted by FanDuel Sportsbook. The Steelers have +168 odds of making the playoffs, and -210 odds of missing the playoffs. The implied odds give the Steelers a 37.3% chance of making the postseason and a 67.7% chance of missing the postseason.

Last season, the Steelers won their final three regular season games to make the playoffs, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The Steelers were significant underdogs to make the playoffs last offseason, as well.

In 2022, the Steelers missed the playoffs on the final week of the regular season due to losing a tie-breaker to the Miami Dolphins after finishing 9-8. That was the only time they missed the playoffs since 2019. The Steelers have made the postseason tournament in seven of the last 10 years. In 17 seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have made the playoffs 11 times (64.7%). Since the expansion of the league and the playoff field in 1970, the Steelers have made the postseason 33 times and missed it just 21. (61.1%).

