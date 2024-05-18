Sports

Odds: Steelers Underdogs to Make NFL Playoffs in 2024

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers are significant underdogs to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, according to odds recently posted by FanDuel Sportsbook. The Steelers have +168 odds of making the playoffs, and -210 odds of missing the playoffs. The implied odds give the Steelers a 37.3% chance of making the postseason and a 67.7% chance of missing the postseason.

Last season, the Steelers won their final three regular season games to make the playoffs, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The Steelers were significant underdogs to make the playoffs last offseason, as well.

In 2022, the Steelers missed the playoffs on the final week of the regular season due to losing a tie-breaker to the Miami Dolphins after finishing 9-8. That was the only time they missed the playoffs since 2019. The Steelers have made the postseason tournament in seven of the last 10 years. In 17 seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have made the playoffs 11 times (64.7%). Since the expansion of the league and the playoff field in 1970, the Steelers have made the postseason 33 times and missed it just 21. (61.1%).

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after crash in Shaler
  • Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium assessing damage after EF-1 tornado touched down in Highland Park
  • LATEST: Confirmed EF-1 tornado touches down near Pittsburgh Zoo, 1st in city limits since 1998
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Riverhounds to build multifield sports complex in Westmoreland County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read