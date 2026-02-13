On Location redefines Olympic fan experience through immersive hospitality

MILAN — As excitement for the Olympic Winter Games extends beyond the sports events, Milano Cortina 2026 and On Location are collaborating to redefine global hospitality at the Games. They’ve unveiled a new collection of official hospitality packages designed to bring fans as close as possible to the action, both inside and beyond the venues.

“We create products starting from entry level all the way to premium,” said Erin Merrell, senior director of event production at On Location. “Everything we do is focused on the masses. We want to create an experience that is accessible to everybody.”

Drawing on key takeaways from Paris 2024, Merrell says the team intentionally expanded hospitality beyond competition sites, sourcing immersive off-venue locations across Milan, Livigno and Cortina to meet fans where they are.

That vision has been actualized through On Location’s exclusive partnership with the International Olympic Committee in efforts to offer premium immersive experiences and rare access to Olympic history.

Chief revenue officer Shawn Doss said the goal is to showcase an experience for fans that extends beyond the finite number of seats in a stadium.

“Off-venue hospitality, Club House 2026, gives fans the opportunity to be right in the center of Milan, right by where the Olympic flame is, and get a chance to experience some of the best historic artifacts that have ever been here through the IOC,” Doss said.

Such pieces of Olympic history include medals from previous Games dating back to the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Games, prior Olympic torches and other seldom-seen sports memorabilia.

Whether high in the mountains, on the ski slopes or inside hockey and figure skating venues, guests are positioned alongside the press and premium suites with private luxury boxes to enjoy the action with friends, family and clients.

Beyond the events, On Location has worked so fans can get a real taste of the Olympic flavor and hospitality, even when not at the venue.

“We provide unique, five-star food and culture experiences by using local catering and local food and beverage,” Doss said.

This combination creates what Doss calls a “mental driveway-to-driveway” experience, guiding guests from the moment they imagine attending the Games to the moment they return home.

From history to hospitality, On Location is setting a new standard for how the world experiences the Olympic Games, both inside and beyond the venues.

