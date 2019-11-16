  • Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee belly flops into river on college football show

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    WACO, Texas - Pittsburgh native and former NFL punter Pat McAfee is certainly bringing a different vibe when it comes to being a part of ESPN's 'College GameDay' program.

    He belly-flopped into a Texas river on live television in a full suit and still with his microphone on.

    'College GameDay' was in Waco to preview the game between Baylor and Oklahoma.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories