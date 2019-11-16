WACO, Texas - Pittsburgh native and former NFL punter Pat McAfee is certainly bringing a different vibe when it comes to being a part of ESPN's 'College GameDay' program.
He belly-flopped into a Texas river on live television in a full suit and still with his microphone on.
Last time I allegedly did what I’m about to do I ended up in a jail cell 🗣LETS GOOO @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/bk3FolesBL— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2019
'College GameDay' was in Waco to preview the game between Baylor and Oklahoma.
