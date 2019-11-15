0 Fines, suspensions handed out by NFL following brawl at end of Steelers, Browns

CLEVELAND - UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Both the Rooneys and Myles Garrett have issued statements following the brawl at the end of the Steelers vs. Browns game.

Here is the statement from the Rooney family regarding the incident:

"As an organization, we are disappointed with what occurred last night near the end of our game against the Cleveland Browns. The actions of the players involved were not something that should be part of any football game. Our players, coaches and everyone in the Steelers organization understand that we must always maintain composure, no matter what happens. After a hard-fought game between two rivals, it is a shame that the game ended that way."

Here is the statement from Myles Garrett:

"I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable...I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph." -- Myles Garrett issues apology following last night's brawl https://t.co/OVt5Q25SHI — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

Additionally, there are reports that the NFL will fine Mason Rudolph for his role in the fight.

Mason Rudolph will be fined by the NFL for his role in last night's fight, according to NFL Network. #Steelers — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

UPDATE 12 p.m.: According to the NFL Senior Vice President of Football and International Communications, Michael Signora, fines and suspensions have been handed out following the incident in Cleveland last night.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000.



Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Both the Steelers and Browns have been fined $250,000.

Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Maurkice Pouncey have all been suspended without pay. Garrett was suspended indefinitely "at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason."

Pouncey was suspended for three games without pay and fined an additional amount "for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent."

Ogunjobi was suspended and fined for "shoving an opposing player to the ground."

Signora said there will be additional discipline coming for the players that left the bench area.

More fines could result from this brawl in Cleveland. The NFL has left the door open for punishment for everyone involved, including those who left the bench and ran onto the field. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

The owners of the Cleveland Browns have also issued a statement following the fight.

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/jdqGxZrZ7j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

The Cleveland Browns kept fighting long after the outcome had been decided, and it likely will cost them their best defensive player.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it in the head in the final seconds as the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday night ended with a wild brawl between the rivals.

Channel 11 contacted Cleveland Police regarding the incident. An agency spokesperson said no charges have been filed and there is no police report filed either.

Rudolph's agent, according to ESPN, is not ruling out any legal options following the assault.

Garrett faces a likely suspension for his actions, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely be disciplined for kicking Garrett in the head.

.@MikePereira explains what kind of suspensions should be expected for players following tonight's Steelers-Browns game. pic.twitter.com/2u8wwYvj4b — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019

Players from both sidelines spilled on the field during the melee, which began after Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground well after he completed a short pass on a meaningless play. Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

"I thought it was pretty cowardly...pretty Busch league." — Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett taking off his helmet and swinging it at the #Steelers QB pic.twitter.com/QGWeLA22b4 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

Rudolph got his hand on Garrett's helmet first as the players grappled on the ground, but Garrett escalated the brawl after he got back on his feet. He yanked the helmet off Rudolph and swung wildly, hitting the quarterback on the top of the head. Rudolph threw his arms in the air in disbelief after the impact, and Pouncey retaliated by punching and kicking Garrett.

"The reality is he's going to get suspended, we don't know how long, and that's going to hurt our team," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said immediately after the game.

"It's inexcusable. Rivalry or not, we can't do that. That's endangering the other team. That's inexcusable. The reality is, he's going to get suspended. It's inexcusable." — Baker Mayfield on the FOX broadcast to Erin Andrews — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 15, 2019

Fox commentator Troy Aikman called Garrett's actions "barbaric."

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was shown replays of the brawl on the NFL Network set.

"It's ugly," Beckham said. "It's not something we want in the NFL."

Rudolph, a second-year player who took over for the injured Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2, has already missed time this season with a concussion after he was knocked unconscious from a helmet-to-helmet hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

"Myles is very upset about it. He's got to maintain his composure," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

